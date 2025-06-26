Left Menu

Delhi's Administrative Makeover: A New Era for Senior IAS Officers

The Delhi government has reshuffled key roles, assigning senior IAS officers to new positions across various departments. Key appointments include Bipul Pathak as additional chief secretary (finance and planning) and Prashant Goyal as financial commissioner. Other officers are tasked with pivotal roles aimed at enhancing government efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:44 IST
Delhi's Administrative Makeover: A New Era for Senior IAS Officers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the Delhi administration has strategically placed several senior IAS officers in crucial roles across various departments.

Bipul Pathak, an AGMUT cadre officer from the 1992 batch, is appointed as additional chief secretary for finance and planning, with extra responsibilities including the roles of secretary (industries) and chairman (DSIIDC), according to a Services Department order released on Thursday.

Prashant Goyal, additional chief secretary (urban development) of the 1993 IAS batch, is set to take over as financial commissioner from July 1. Other officers, like Sandeep Kumar and Pandurang Pole, have also been given significant posts to bolster administrative effectiveness.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025