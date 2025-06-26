Delhi's Administrative Makeover: A New Era for Senior IAS Officers

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the Delhi administration has strategically placed several senior IAS officers in crucial roles across various departments.

Bipul Pathak, an AGMUT cadre officer from the 1992 batch, is appointed as additional chief secretary for finance and planning, with extra responsibilities including the roles of secretary (industries) and chairman (DSIIDC), according to a Services Department order released on Thursday.

Prashant Goyal, additional chief secretary (urban development) of the 1993 IAS batch, is set to take over as financial commissioner from July 1. Other officers, like Sandeep Kumar and Pandurang Pole, have also been given significant posts to bolster administrative effectiveness.