Aid Under Siege: The Struggle for Humanitarian Relief in Gaza

In Northern Gaza, aid distribution encounters challenges amid accusations that Hamas is seizing supplies intended for civilians. The Israeli government has restricted aid to the north, citing security concerns, while clans help protect convoys. Despite the turmoil, aid continues to enter from the south.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:03 IST
Amid rising tensions in Northern Gaza, Israel has halted aid deliveries to the region, although supplies still trickle in from the south. Concerns about Hamas intercepting relief meant for civilians have prompted the Israeli government to devise strategies against such interventions.

This move follows images and reports of armed individuals, allegedly protecting aid, surfacing on social media. The Higher Commission for Tribal Affairs stated these masked men belong to influential clans securing the humanitarian aid, refuting any Hamas involvement in the process.

The ongoing conflict has severely impacted Gaza's populace, with dire shortages of basic supplies. Despite the accusations of theft against Hamas, local clans and organizations struggle to ensure aid reaches the intended beneficiaries, as Israel and Hamas remain at odds about the control and distribution of vital resources.

