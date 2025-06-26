Left Menu

Haryana's New Mineral Transit Fees: Revolutionizing Transportation Costs

The Haryana cabinet has implemented a new inter-state mineral transportation fee, charging Rs 100 per tonne. Amendments to mineral rules also include increased royalty rates for stone and sand, and simplified compensation for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:17 IST
The Haryana cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has sanctioned a new inter-state transportation fee for minerals, setting the cost at Rs 100 per tonne for within-state destinations.

For destinations outside Haryana, the fee is Rs 20, as part of efforts to streamline mineral transit fees.

Additionally, amendments have been made to the Haryana Minor Mineral Concession Rules, simplifying compensation and rent processes for farmers, and revising royalty rates for stone and sand to Rs 100 and Rs 80 per tonne respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

