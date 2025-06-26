Left Menu

EU Calls for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Israel Compliance Scrutiny

The European Union's 27 member countries have urged for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and will discuss a report on Israel's compliance with agreements. Concerns have arisen about Israel breaching human rights obligations under an EU pact, prompting the need for further talks in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:45 IST
In a recent meeting, the leaders of the European Union's 27 member countries strongly demanded an immediate ceasefire in the conflict-stricken Gaza region. The call came amid ongoing tensions, and the EU underscored the need for the unconditional release of hostages.

Additionally, fresh concerns have emerged regarding Israel's adherence to its human rights commitments under a critical agreement with the EU. The EU's diplomatic service suggested possible breaches by Israel, escalating the situation.

The European Council has requested a comprehensive review of Israel's compliance with the EU-Israel Association Agreement. The results will inform further discussions scheduled for July 2025, which will take into account the evolving geopolitical landscape.

