Public Property Controversy: Pune Railway Station Renaming Sparks Legal Action
A Shiv Sena (UBT) worker is facing legal action for allegedly defacing public property in Pune. The controversy arose after the naming of Pune Railway Station led to tensions, with demands for names ranging from 'Thorle Bajirao Peshwa' to 'Mahatma Jyotirao Phule'. A contentious hoarding targeting BJP leader Medha Kulkarni fueled the issue further.
Tensions have escalated in Pune over the proposed renaming of the city's railway station. A Shiv Sena (UBT) worker has been accused of defacing public property by putting up hoardings that mock BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Medha Kulkarni, who advocated for the station's name change.
Kulkarni suggested renaming Pune Railway Station to 'Thorle Bajirao Peshwa Pune Railway Station', a move opposed by various groups including Shiv Sena (UBT) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. They have proposed alternative names like Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Rajmata Jijau, reflecting broader social reformer sentiments.
Local leaders continue to clash over the station's new identity, and despite a case being lodged under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, no arrests have been made thus far, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding cultural and political name associations.
