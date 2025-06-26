Suspended Justice: Negligence in Deoria's Brutal Assault Case

A Station House Officer in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district has been suspended for alleged negligence in a case where a young man was fatally beaten. The suspension follows the emergence of a shocking video of the incident.

The video, dated June 13, shows two men assaulting 22-year-old Haribhajan alias Bholu Nishad. It was recorded in Vithalpur village, sparking outrage after its spread on social media. A third person appeared to be filming the incident.

Post-attack, Nishad was initially treated at Deoria Medical College but was referred to Gorakhpur Medical College, where he died on June 21. One arrest has been made, but two suspects remain at large, prompting a search. The suspended officer, Ranjeet Singh Bhadauriya, faces departmental proceedings for his role in the mishandling of the case.

