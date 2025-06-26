Highway Shooting Sparks Security Concerns in Haryana

Early Thursday, two masked assailants on a motorcycle opened fire in front of a hotel along National Highway 44, roughly 5 km from Shahabad Markanda, Haryana. Witnesses reported the men entered the hotel temporarily, left a note, and continued firing outside before fleeing.

Kurukshetra SP Nitish Aggarwal stated that no injuries were recorded. Despite recovering several cartridge shells, police ruled out robbery, as the cash at the reception was untouched. The note left by the attackers did not contain an extortion demand, according to police sources.

The attack coincides with other violent incidents in the region, including the murder of a liquor contractor and subsequent police incidents involving wanted criminals. Opposition parties have criticized the ruling BJP party, claiming a decline in state law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)