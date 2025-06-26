Left Menu

Highway Shooting Sparks Security Concerns in Haryana

Two masked men opened fire outside a hotel in Haryana's Kurukshetra district, leaving behind a note but causing no injuries. Police are investigating potential motives, including links to the liquor mafia. The incident has prompted criticism of the state's law and order from opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:12 IST
Highway Shooting Sparks Security Concerns in Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Early Thursday, two masked assailants on a motorcycle opened fire in front of a hotel along National Highway 44, roughly 5 km from Shahabad Markanda, Haryana. Witnesses reported the men entered the hotel temporarily, left a note, and continued firing outside before fleeing.

Kurukshetra SP Nitish Aggarwal stated that no injuries were recorded. Despite recovering several cartridge shells, police ruled out robbery, as the cash at the reception was untouched. The note left by the attackers did not contain an extortion demand, according to police sources.

The attack coincides with other violent incidents in the region, including the murder of a liquor contractor and subsequent police incidents involving wanted criminals. Opposition parties have criticized the ruling BJP party, claiming a decline in state law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025