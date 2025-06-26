Masked Couple's Online Exploits Unveiled: Police Arrest Duo for Streaming Scandal
A husband and wife were arrested for allegedly live streaming their sexual acts for money on a mobile app. The couple, both masked during the broadcasts, admitted to doing it for easy earnings. The arrests followed a tip-off and a case filed under the IT Act.
A husband and wife have been arrested for allegedly live streaming their sexual acts on a mobile app, according to local police.
It was revealed that the couple, while masked, shared access links with users who paid to view the explicit content. The husband, a 41-year-old car driver, and his 37-year-old wife admitted to this as a source of easy income.
Law enforcement intervened after receiving a tip-off, leading to their arrest under the IT Act. Investigations continue into the couple's activities.
