Left Menu

New Military Zone Expands Along Texas Border Amidst Controversy

The Department of Defense has expanded a militarized zone along the Texas border where troops can detain individuals crossing into the national defense area for prosecution of trespassing. This new zone adds a 250-mile stretch to the existing sites and tests the boundaries of military involvement in civilian law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santafe | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:52 IST
New Military Zone Expands Along Texas Border Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Department of Defense is extending its militarized zone along the southern US border to include a new 250-mile area in Texas.

This decision is part of a broader strategy under President Trump's national emergency declaration, granting troops the authority to detain individuals entering the area.

The move, which spans critical points like Brownsville and McAllen, extends Joint Base San Antonio's reach, prompting worries among local residents and groups for restricted access to the area.

The Air Force announced this expansion on Monday, reinforcing its capabilities in detection, monitoring, and detaining trespassers until law enforcement takes over. While designed to bolster security, this strategy has faced criticism for its clampdown on mobility and potential legal overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025