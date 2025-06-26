New Military Zone Expands Along Texas Border Amidst Controversy

The Department of Defense is extending its militarized zone along the southern US border to include a new 250-mile area in Texas.

This decision is part of a broader strategy under President Trump's national emergency declaration, granting troops the authority to detain individuals entering the area.

The move, which spans critical points like Brownsville and McAllen, extends Joint Base San Antonio's reach, prompting worries among local residents and groups for restricted access to the area.

The Air Force announced this expansion on Monday, reinforcing its capabilities in detection, monitoring, and detaining trespassers until law enforcement takes over. While designed to bolster security, this strategy has faced criticism for its clampdown on mobility and potential legal overreach.

