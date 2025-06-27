Legal Battle Over Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Deportation: Federalism and Immigration Policies Collide

Federal prosecutors in Maryland announced plans to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to a country other than his native El Salvador upon his release from a Tennessee jail. They faced legal challenges, including a lawsuit by his wife, over the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Abrego Garcia became a contentious figure in the immigration debate after a mistaken deportation to El Salvador violated a judge's prohibition in 2019 due to credible threats from local gangs. He has been in custody since returning to the U.S. in June to face federal human smuggling charges.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes allowed Abrego Garcia's release under specific conditions but expressed doubt over her power to prevent swift deportation by ICE, highlighting the complexities of federal authority and immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)