Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Deportation: Federalism and Immigration Policies Collide

Federal prosecutors intend to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to a non-native country following his release, amid legal challenges from his attorneys and wife. Abrego Garcia became a symbol of U.S. immigration policy controversies after being mistakenly deported to El Salvador despite a judge's order prohibiting his deportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greenbelt | Updated: 27-06-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 00:26 IST
Legal Battle Over Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Deportation: Federalism and Immigration Policies Collide
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal prosecutors in Maryland announced plans to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to a country other than his native El Salvador upon his release from a Tennessee jail. They faced legal challenges, including a lawsuit by his wife, over the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Abrego Garcia became a contentious figure in the immigration debate after a mistaken deportation to El Salvador violated a judge's prohibition in 2019 due to credible threats from local gangs. He has been in custody since returning to the U.S. in June to face federal human smuggling charges.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes allowed Abrego Garcia's release under specific conditions but expressed doubt over her power to prevent swift deportation by ICE, highlighting the complexities of federal authority and immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025