Constitutional Controversy: RSS vs Congress on 'Socialist' and 'Secular'

The Congress party has openly criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for suggesting a review of the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' within the Constitution's Preamble. The Congress alleges that the RSS, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has historically rejected the values endorsed by Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the nation's Constitution.

On Thursday, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale argued that the words were added during a time of political upheaval, particularly during the Emergency, and suggested that their relevance should be reconsidered. According to the Congress, this demand by the RSS is part of a longstanding conspiracy to dismantle Ambedkar's constitutional framework.

The debate continues to simmer as the Congress vows to oppose any attempts to alter the Constitution's basic structure, while the RSS insists that such a review is necessary to ensure the eternal relevance of the Preamble's principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)