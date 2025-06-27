Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Incident in Delhi's Bawana

A tragic shooting incident in Bawana, Delhi, resulted in the death of a 43-year-old man named Dipak and left his daughter injured. The attackers remain unidentified, and the police have initiated an investigation. Authorities are examining forensic evidence and CCTV footage to apprehend the culprits.

Updated: 27-06-2025 10:58 IST
Tragic Shooting Incident in Delhi's Bawana
A 43-year-old man, identified as Dipak, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in the Bawana area of outer-north Delhi on Friday morning. His daughter sustained a gunshot wound to her hand during the attack and is currently out of danger, according to official reports.

The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, is currently under investigation. Police have registered a case and formed teams to hunt down the attackers, as the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

In pursuit of answers, forensic teams have meticulously examined the crime scene, while authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to piece together the sequence of events leading to the tragic attack.

