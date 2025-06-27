Tragedy in a Village: A Son's Descent and a Mother's Fate

In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old man reportedly killed his mother during a heated argument in their village home near Pallikkathodu. The event occurred Thursday night, according to police reports on Friday.

The victim, identified as Sindhu, 46, sold lottery tickets to support her family. Her son, Aravind, had been grappling with drug addiction and was undergoing treatment. On the night of the incident, an argument broke out while Sindhu was cooking, ending with Aravind attacking her fatally.

Local residents, alerted by the commotion, discovered Aravind beside his mother's body. Law enforcement officials promptly arrested him. Sindhu's body was sent for a post-mortem, while her younger son is a student residing in Alappuzha.

(With inputs from agencies.)