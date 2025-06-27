Tragedy in a Village: A Son's Descent and a Mother's Fate
A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his mother during an argument in their Pallikkathodu village home. The incident happened when only the mother and son were present. The son, Aravind, battling drug addiction, attacked her with a sharp weapon. Neighbors found him with the body; police arrested him.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old man reportedly killed his mother during a heated argument in their village home near Pallikkathodu. The event occurred Thursday night, according to police reports on Friday.
The victim, identified as Sindhu, 46, sold lottery tickets to support her family. Her son, Aravind, had been grappling with drug addiction and was undergoing treatment. On the night of the incident, an argument broke out while Sindhu was cooking, ending with Aravind attacking her fatally.
Local residents, alerted by the commotion, discovered Aravind beside his mother's body. Law enforcement officials promptly arrested him. Sindhu's body was sent for a post-mortem, while her younger son is a student residing in Alappuzha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Guest House Horror: Four Arrested for Sexual Assault of Minors in Goa
Swift Arrests: From Rs 36 Lakh Bank Heist in Punjab to Delhi's Armed Pursuit
Immigration Protests Lead to Hundreds of Arrests in Los Angeles
Heist and Arrest: Crime Unveils from Punjab to Delhi
Dramatic Arrest: Accused Child Rapist Apprehended After Police Shootout