Man Arrested for Attempted Religious Coercion in Haliya

A man was apprehended in Haliya on Sunday after allegations emerged that he threatened and attempted to force a young woman to change her religion, police officials reported.

The incident came to light when a complaint was filed at the Haliya police station on January 2, accusing the individual, identified as Azad alias Imtiaz from Thotha village, of assault, abuse, criminal intimidation, and religious coercion against the complainant's niece.

Following the complaint, authorities registered an FIR under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act. The accused was subsequently arrested after police received a tip-off, and further legal proceedings are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)