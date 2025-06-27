U.S.-China Agree to Expedite Rare Earth Shipments Amid Trade Talks

The United States has finalized an agreement with China to expedite rare earth shipments, amid ongoing trade negotiations aimed at ending the trade war between the two nations. A White House official confirmed the development on Thursday, with further deals anticipated to strengthen economic ties.

The U.S.-China trade talks, held in May, saw Beijing commit to easing non-tariff countermeasures, which had disrupted supply chains across sectors such as automotive and aerospace. Despite challenges, an understanding has been reached regarding rare earths exports, which is crucial for various industries.

China's commerce ministry acknowledged the framework agreement while highlighting ongoing discussions to refine export controls. This development signifies a step forward in resolving trade disputes, though the path to a complete resolution remains onerous, with strategic and regulatory challenges still to be addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)