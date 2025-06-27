Accidental Firing at Patna Registry Office Leaves Two Injured
Two individuals were injured due to accidental gunfire at a government office in Patna. The incident, involving a security guard's firearm, occurred at 11:30 am in the Chajju Bagh area. Both victims were taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital, and are reported to be in stable condition. A police investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
An accidental firing at a government office in Patna injured two people on Friday morning, police confirmed. The incident occurred around 11:30 am at the registry office in the Chajju Bagh area.
City SP (Central) Diksha told PTI that police promptly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to the Patna Medical College and Hospital. Both individuals are reportedly in a stable condition and out of danger.
Initial investigations indicate the gunfire originated from a security guard's weapon stationed at the office. Authorities are conducting further investigations to ascertain the details surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
