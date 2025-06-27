Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Sets New Four-Hour Limit for Post-Mortem Procedures

The Uttar Pradesh government introduces new post-mortem guidelines to ease families' burdens. The protocol mandates a four-hour completion time, discourages night-time autopsies, and requires mandatory videography in sensitive cases. Online report issuance and the inclusion of female doctors in death cases involving women are also part of the reforms.

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a new four-hour completion time for all post-mortem procedures across the state, aiming to alleviate the burden on grieving families. This directive, issued on Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak's instructions, seeks to ensure a more sensitive and efficient system for families during their time of loss.

New guidelines discourage night-time autopsies in cases such as murder, suicide, and sexual offenses unless exceptional approval is granted by district authorities. For night procedures, the guideline states that adequate resources must be ensured, such as minimum 1000-watt lighting.

The initiative also involves mandatory videography in sensitive cases like custodial deaths, with costs covered by government funds. Streamlining of documentation will include online post-mortem reports. To enhance transparency, inclusion of female doctors in cases involving women and DNA sampling for unidentified bodies will be mandatory.

