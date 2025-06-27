Left Menu

Major Purge: China's Military Leadership Faces Unprecedented Shake-up

The Chinese government continues its purging of top military and defense officials. Vice Admiral Li Hanjun and Liu Shipeng were expelled from the National People's Congress, amid a wider crackdown on corruption and indiscipline. State media also reported the removal of General Miao Hua from his roles within the military hierarchy.

Updated: 27-06-2025 16:03 IST
  • China

The Chinese military establishment is undergoing a significant reshuffle as Vice Admiral Li Hanjun and Liu Shipeng have been expelled from the National People's Congress. This action is part of a broader crackdown on corruption and indiscipline within the ranks.

State-run Xinhua revealed that the central military leader, General Miao Hua, has also been removed from his position. Miao was investigated for serious violations of discipline, suspected to be corruption, highlighting the intensified scrutiny under President Xi Jinping's leadership.

President Xi's administration has targeted senior generals, including two defense ministers, since 2012, purging corrupt and indisciplined elements to consolidate power and strengthen the Chinese Communist Party's influence over the military.

