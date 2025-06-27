Road Rage Escalation: E-rickshaw Driver Shot in Delhi

An e-rickshaw driver in Delhi was allegedly shot by a man following a minor collision. The altercation occurred early on June 23 when the e-rickshaw brushed against an SUV, prompting a violent reaction.

The SUV driver, identified as Sameer Sharma, reportedly opened fire on the driver, Vinay, before fleeing. Police received a call from GTB Hospital about the gunshot injury.

Sameer has been arrested alongside a female accomplice, while police have seized the weapon and vehicle involved. The investigation continues to uncover the motive and any criminal history related to the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)