Left Menu

Road Rage Escalation: E-rickshaw Driver Shot in Delhi

In Delhi's Nand Nagri area, an e-rickshaw driver, Vinay, was allegedly shot by Sameer Sharma after a minor traffic mishap. The incident occurred when Vinay's vehicle brushed against Sameer's SUV, prompting a violent response. Police have arrested Sameer and seized the weapon and SUV used in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:53 IST
Road Rage Escalation: E-rickshaw Driver Shot in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An e-rickshaw driver in Delhi was allegedly shot by a man following a minor collision. The altercation occurred early on June 23 when the e-rickshaw brushed against an SUV, prompting a violent reaction.

The SUV driver, identified as Sameer Sharma, reportedly opened fire on the driver, Vinay, before fleeing. Police received a call from GTB Hospital about the gunshot injury.

Sameer has been arrested alongside a female accomplice, while police have seized the weapon and vehicle involved. The investigation continues to uncover the motive and any criminal history related to the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025