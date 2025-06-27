Road Rage Escalation: E-rickshaw Driver Shot in Delhi
In Delhi's Nand Nagri area, an e-rickshaw driver, Vinay, was allegedly shot by Sameer Sharma after a minor traffic mishap. The incident occurred when Vinay's vehicle brushed against Sameer's SUV, prompting a violent response. Police have arrested Sameer and seized the weapon and SUV used in the crime.
An e-rickshaw driver in Delhi was allegedly shot by a man following a minor collision. The altercation occurred early on June 23 when the e-rickshaw brushed against an SUV, prompting a violent reaction.
The SUV driver, identified as Sameer Sharma, reportedly opened fire on the driver, Vinay, before fleeing. Police received a call from GTB Hospital about the gunshot injury.
Sameer has been arrested alongside a female accomplice, while police have seized the weapon and vehicle involved. The investigation continues to uncover the motive and any criminal history related to the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
