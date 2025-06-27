Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Intense Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon

Israel conducted intense airstrikes on southern Lebanon, targeting alleged Hezbollah underground assets. A subsequent attack on a residential building killed one and injured several, prompting condemnation from Lebanese leaders. This follows a pattern of frequent Israeli strikes since the end of the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nabatieh | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:56 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Intense Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an escalation of ongoing tensions, Israel's air force executed intensive airstrikes on mountainous regions of southern Lebanon on Friday. These attacks specifically aimed at dismantling underground installations of the Hezbollah militant group, according to statements from the Israeli military.

The aggressive military operation continued with another airstrike on a residential building in Nabatieh, resulting in the death of a woman and injuring 11 others. The attack destroyed the building's top floor, as reported by Lebanon's state news agency. It remains unclear if there were specific targets within the building.

Lebanese leadership, including the president and prime minister, vocally denounced the Israeli actions as breaches of the ceasefire established to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. Despite the ceasefire, which relocated Hezbollah from regions adjacent to Israel, hostilities in the area persist with notable frequency and intensity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025