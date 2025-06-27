Escalating Tensions: Israel's Intense Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon
Israel conducted intense airstrikes on southern Lebanon, targeting alleged Hezbollah underground assets. A subsequent attack on a residential building killed one and injured several, prompting condemnation from Lebanese leaders. This follows a pattern of frequent Israeli strikes since the end of the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war.
In an escalation of ongoing tensions, Israel's air force executed intensive airstrikes on mountainous regions of southern Lebanon on Friday. These attacks specifically aimed at dismantling underground installations of the Hezbollah militant group, according to statements from the Israeli military.
The aggressive military operation continued with another airstrike on a residential building in Nabatieh, resulting in the death of a woman and injuring 11 others. The attack destroyed the building's top floor, as reported by Lebanon's state news agency. It remains unclear if there were specific targets within the building.
Lebanese leadership, including the president and prime minister, vocally denounced the Israeli actions as breaches of the ceasefire established to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. Despite the ceasefire, which relocated Hezbollah from regions adjacent to Israel, hostilities in the area persist with notable frequency and intensity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
