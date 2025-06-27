Law Student's Nightmare: Unveiling the Dark Side of South Calcutta Law College
A shocking incident at South Calcutta Law College involved the alleged rape of a student by an alumnus with two seniors aiding. This event echoes a similar past tragedy, sparking political uproar. Accused individuals, including a notable Trinamool Congress member, were arrested, with forensic investigations underway.
An alarming incident has surfaced from South Calcutta Law College, where a student was reportedly raped by a former student with two seniors' assistance. The crime, reminiscent of a past tragedy at a city medical college, has stirred political tensions across the state.
All three accused have been apprehended and are in police custody. A confidential statement from the victim is being processed, and forensic experts are set to investigate further. The prime accused, a practising lawyer with political ties, faces grave allegations as the community demands justice.
The alleged crime occurred in a college room, with threats of releasing video footage if the victim reported the incident. Protests ensued outside Kasba PS, highlighting the pressing demand for accountability and security on campus.
