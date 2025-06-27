Left Menu

Law Student's Nightmare: Unveiling the Dark Side of South Calcutta Law College

A shocking incident at South Calcutta Law College involved the alleged rape of a student by an alumnus with two seniors aiding. This event echoes a similar past tragedy, sparking political uproar. Accused individuals, including a notable Trinamool Congress member, were arrested, with forensic investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An alarming incident has surfaced from South Calcutta Law College, where a student was reportedly raped by a former student with two seniors' assistance. The crime, reminiscent of a past tragedy at a city medical college, has stirred political tensions across the state.

All three accused have been apprehended and are in police custody. A confidential statement from the victim is being processed, and forensic experts are set to investigate further. The prime accused, a practising lawyer with political ties, faces grave allegations as the community demands justice.

The alleged crime occurred in a college room, with threats of releasing video footage if the victim reported the incident. Protests ensued outside Kasba PS, highlighting the pressing demand for accountability and security on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

