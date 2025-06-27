Left Menu

Excise Department Cracks Down on Smuggled IMFL in Palghar

The excise department seized smuggled Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth Rs 10.35 lakh in Palghar, Maharashtra. Vehicles carrying the liquor, destined for Dadra and Nagar Haveli, were confiscated, and two men were arrested. Further investigations are underway to trace the source and intended destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:55 IST
Excise Department Cracks Down on Smuggled IMFL in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

The excise department has successfully intercepted a significant consignment of smuggled Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), valued at Rs 10.35 lakh, in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as confirmed by an official statement on Friday.

In response to intelligence indicating illegal transportation of IMFL into the district, authorities conducted surveillance across various strategic points on June 25 and 26. Superintendent of State Excise, Ganesh Bargaje, reported that their teams stopped a tempo and two cars, which were found transporting the IMFL, initially intended only for sale in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

In addition to the liquor, three vehicles worth Rs 23 lakh were seized, and two individuals, Rasik Bhoye and Dinesh Nadge, were arrested. A third accomplice managed to escape. The case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, with ongoing investigations to uncover more about the consignment's origins and its planned destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

