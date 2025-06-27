Excise Department Cracks Down on Smuggled IMFL in Palghar

The excise department has successfully intercepted a significant consignment of smuggled Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), valued at Rs 10.35 lakh, in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as confirmed by an official statement on Friday.

In response to intelligence indicating illegal transportation of IMFL into the district, authorities conducted surveillance across various strategic points on June 25 and 26. Superintendent of State Excise, Ganesh Bargaje, reported that their teams stopped a tempo and two cars, which were found transporting the IMFL, initially intended only for sale in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

In addition to the liquor, three vehicles worth Rs 23 lakh were seized, and two individuals, Rasik Bhoye and Dinesh Nadge, were arrested. A third accomplice managed to escape. The case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, with ongoing investigations to uncover more about the consignment's origins and its planned destination.

