Escape and Recapture: Convict's Brief Freedom Ends Quickly

Mehar Chand, a convicted rapist, escaped an open prison in Himachal Pradesh, only to be swiftly recaptured. Chand vanished during routine duties, prompting an intense manhunt that ended in his arrest within hours. The incident has raised questions about the administration's maintenance of the prison's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:28 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Mehar Chand, a convict serving time for a rape committed in 2015, briefly escaped from an open prison in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur. The escape occurred early Thursday morning, during the convict's routine task of cleaning the barrack and disposing of garbage. This incident has sparked concerns over the security protocols within open prison systems.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Shiv Chaudhary reported that a swift law enforcement response was initiated immediately after the escape was detected. Multiple teams were dispatched, and a wide-scale search was conducted across the district. Intelligence gathered from vigilant locals led to Chand's apprehension near Nauni by Thursday night.

Open prisons, designed for rehabilitation, are now under scrutiny following Chand's escape. Authorities are deeply probing the incident to ascertain if Chand had any accomplices or inside help. The incident underscores potential lapses in prison administration, as further investigation aims to resolve these critical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

