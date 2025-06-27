Panic in Dwarka: Electrical Short-Circuit Causes Alarm

In Dwarka, a low sound suspected to be from an electric wire grounding issue caused panic near a private school on Friday. Police and bomb disposal squads swiftly responded to the alarm, officials confirmed.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call reporting a blast at 2:06 pm, prompting an immediate dispatch of a team to the location.

Initially thought to be a blast near a school, the disturbance was later clarified as a sewage line issue from gas formation. Despite initial fears, police confirmed no suspicious materials were found, although investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)