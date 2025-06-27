Panic in Dwarka: Electrical Short-Circuit Causes Alarm
A low sound prompted panic near a Dwarka school, leading to a police and bomb squad response. Initially feared to be a blast, it was later attributed to an electric wire grounding issue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
In Dwarka, a low sound suspected to be from an electric wire grounding issue caused panic near a private school on Friday. Police and bomb disposal squads swiftly responded to the alarm, officials confirmed.
The Delhi Fire Services received a call reporting a blast at 2:06 pm, prompting an immediate dispatch of a team to the location.
Initially thought to be a blast near a school, the disturbance was later clarified as a sewage line issue from gas formation. Despite initial fears, police confirmed no suspicious materials were found, although investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kharkiv Under Fire: New Wave of Russian Drone Attacks Intensifies War's Fury
Blazing Oregon Wildfire Forces Interstate Closure
Wildfires Blaze Through Oregon: Evacuation Orders and Road Closures
High-Tension Trauma: Fire Incident Injures Two Boys in Delhi
U.N. Assembly Votes on Ceasefire Amidst Gaza Conflict