Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah Clash Over Hilltop Strikes

Israeli air strikes targeted Hezbollah-controlled hilltops in southern Lebanon, renewing tensions between the two sides. Despite a ceasefire agreement, Israeli military actions have continued, claiming to target a rebuilt military site. Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun accused Israel of violating the truce, while Israeli forces remain in southern Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:44 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah Clash Over Hilltop Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant escalation, more than a dozen Israeli air strikes pummeled strategic hilltops in southern Lebanon, security sources reported. According to the Israeli military, the operation aimed at a military site being reconstructed by Hezbollah, an armed group known for its volatile presence in the region.

The targeted area lies in the mountainous stretch near Nabatieh, a southern Lebanese city known for hosting probable arms depots. During the strikes, the Israeli military accused Hezbollah of attempting to revive military operations at a site allegedly destroyed in last year's conflict, violating a standing truce.

An Israeli military spokesperson asserted that the site was part of Hezbollah's "fire and defense system". However, Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun countered these claims, accusing Israel of multiple ceasefire violations by maintaining a military presence and continuing air raids in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025