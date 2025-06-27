Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah Clash Over Hilltop Strikes

In a significant escalation, more than a dozen Israeli air strikes pummeled strategic hilltops in southern Lebanon, security sources reported. According to the Israeli military, the operation aimed at a military site being reconstructed by Hezbollah, an armed group known for its volatile presence in the region.

The targeted area lies in the mountainous stretch near Nabatieh, a southern Lebanese city known for hosting probable arms depots. During the strikes, the Israeli military accused Hezbollah of attempting to revive military operations at a site allegedly destroyed in last year's conflict, violating a standing truce.

An Israeli military spokesperson asserted that the site was part of Hezbollah's "fire and defense system". However, Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun countered these claims, accusing Israel of multiple ceasefire violations by maintaining a military presence and continuing air raids in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)