Urgent Plea for Proof of Life: French Citizens Detained in Iran Amid Israeli Strike

The families of Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, held in Iran's Evin prison, seek urgent proof of life following an Israeli strike. France condemns the strike and demands their release, while the prisoners' families call for their immediate safety assurance. France files a case against Iran over consular rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The families of Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, two French nationals detained in Tehran's Evin prison since 2022, have urgently requested proof of life days after an Israeli airstrike targeted the facility. Evin prison, known for housing political prisoners, is where the pair, accused of espionage, are held.

France has dismissed the charges against Kohler and Paris as unfounded, calling for their immediate release for three years. The strike on Evin prison was Israel's last target in a 12-day campaign, concluded with a ceasefire. While Iran reported casualties, the status of the French detainees remains unverified.

Families of the prisoners, in desperation, are urging the Iranian authorities to provide evidence they are alive. France has criticized the strike, expressing concerns for its citizens' safety and filed a complaint against Iran at the World Court for breaching consular rights.

