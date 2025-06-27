Tension Escalates as Tangkhul Naga Demand Justice in Manipur

In a brewing ethnic tension, Tangkhul Naga civil society organizations in Manipur have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Kuki community following an attack on a passenger vehicle in Ukhrul district. The warning came after a mob, suspected to be Kuki members, assaulted the driver and injured a female passenger.

The demand, led by Katho Katamnao Long and the Tangkhul Naga Valley Students' Association, stresses immediate action to hand over the culprits. They cautioned of 'serious consequences' should they fail to comply, stating that no Kukis would be allowed in Ukhrul, a predominately Naga territory.

This ultimatum contributes to the heightened ethnic strains since the May 2023 violence, during which significant unrest between Meitei and Kuki communities occurred. The conflict left at least 260 dead and thousands homeless, although the Nagas remained relatively uninvolved.

