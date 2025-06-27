Boosting Mizoram's CSR Initiatives: A Call for Action

Mizoram's efforts to increase its share of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding took center stage as Chief Minister Lalduhoma addressed a workshop in Aizawl. He emphasized that despite numerous companies in India with CSR obligations, Mizoram remains at the lower end of receiving these funds.

The Chief Minister called upon NGOs and other entities in Mizoram to register as CSR implementing agencies, in a bid to attract more funds. This statement came during a valedictory function organized jointly by the Mizoram CSR Cell and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Lalduhoma showcased the success of the Serchhip district hospital, which benefitted from over Rs 21 crore in CSR contributions. He reaffirmed the commitment to assist new agencies through a CSR cell designed to boost the number of qualified entities in the state.

