Boosting Mizoram's CSR Initiatives: A Call for Action

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma highlighted the state's low share of CSR funds, attributed to a limited number of registered CSR agencies. He urged more entities to register, promising support from a dedicated CSR cell, citing successful projects like Serchhip hospital as examples of CSR potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Mizoram's efforts to increase its share of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding took center stage as Chief Minister Lalduhoma addressed a workshop in Aizawl. He emphasized that despite numerous companies in India with CSR obligations, Mizoram remains at the lower end of receiving these funds.

The Chief Minister called upon NGOs and other entities in Mizoram to register as CSR implementing agencies, in a bid to attract more funds. This statement came during a valedictory function organized jointly by the Mizoram CSR Cell and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Lalduhoma showcased the success of the Serchhip district hospital, which benefitted from over Rs 21 crore in CSR contributions. He reaffirmed the commitment to assist new agencies through a CSR cell designed to boost the number of qualified entities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

