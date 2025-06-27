Allegations of War Crimes in Gaza: Israeli Forces Under Investigation
Israel's Military Advocate General has initiated a probe into alleged war crimes involving Israeli forces firing at Palestinian civilians near Gaza aid sites. Local reports claim hundreds have died amid food distribution, while the IDF denies intentional harm. Soldiers allege orders to deter crowds. Thousands remain displaced.
Israel's Military Advocate General has launched an inquiry into allegations of war crimes by Israeli forces accused of targeting Palestinian civilians near Gaza aid distribution centers, as reported by Haaretz on Friday.
According to local officials and medical sources, hundreds of Palestinians have died in the vicinity of these aid sites. Unnamed soldiers purportedly stated they were instructed to disperse crowds through excessive force, despite the IDF's refusal of such orders, aiming instead to enhance safety measures.
The ongoing military campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza, which commenced following a surprise attack on Israel, has severely impacted local infrastructure. Over 500 civilians have reportedly died near aid locations. The military insists on examining deviations from directives thoroughly, amid widespread controversy over operational conduct.
