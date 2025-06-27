Historic MoU Nears for Assam-Meghalaya Boundary Peace

In a meaningful advancement towards resolving the lingering border disagreement between Assam and Meghalaya, MDA government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh announced the possibility of signing a second MoU between the two states before August 15.

The initiative follows the 2022 agreement, which addressed disputes in six of the twelve contentious areas along the interstate boundary. Lyngdoh, also a cabinet minister in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), stated that the forthcoming pact is set to include five new villages from the disputed block in Ri-Bhoi district under Meghalaya's control. This progress is a product of sustained negotiation with Assam.

The announcement occurred amid recent conflicts along the interstate border, specifically in the West Jaintia Hills district, where villagers dismantled tree plantations reportedly infringing a status quo order. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong confirmed the deployment of a police team to ensure peace in the area. Lyngdoh highlighted additional progress in other disputed sectors, emphasizing the government's commitment to maintaining Meghalaya's territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)