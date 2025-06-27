Left Menu

Historic MoU Nears for Assam-Meghalaya Boundary Peace

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) is set to sign a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam, aiming to resolve their border dispute. This agreement may bring five villages under Meghalaya's jurisdiction. After similar efforts in 2022, border peace appears increasingly achievable through ongoing negotiation and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:27 IST
Historic MoU Nears for Assam-Meghalaya Boundary Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a meaningful advancement towards resolving the lingering border disagreement between Assam and Meghalaya, MDA government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh announced the possibility of signing a second MoU between the two states before August 15.

The initiative follows the 2022 agreement, which addressed disputes in six of the twelve contentious areas along the interstate boundary. Lyngdoh, also a cabinet minister in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), stated that the forthcoming pact is set to include five new villages from the disputed block in Ri-Bhoi district under Meghalaya's control. This progress is a product of sustained negotiation with Assam.

The announcement occurred amid recent conflicts along the interstate border, specifically in the West Jaintia Hills district, where villagers dismantled tree plantations reportedly infringing a status quo order. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong confirmed the deployment of a police team to ensure peace in the area. Lyngdoh highlighted additional progress in other disputed sectors, emphasizing the government's commitment to maintaining Meghalaya's territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025