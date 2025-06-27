Left Menu

Three Arrested Under PSA for Threatening Jammu and Kashmir's Security

In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, three individuals were detained under the Public Safety Act for involvement in activities harmful to the territory's security. Despite previous FIRs and preventive actions, they continued their operations covertly. They are presently held in Kot Bhalwal Jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:46 IST
Three Arrested Under PSA for Threatening Jammu and Kashmir's Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district have been detained under the Public Safety Act, accused of activities threatening the security of the Union Territory, police reported.

The arrests took place in Sopore, where the accused were allegedly maintaining secret communications with terrorist handlers across the border. Despite multiple FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, authorities say they persisted in their covert operations.

The individuals—identified as Irfan Mohiuddin Dar, Mohammad Asif Khan, and Gowhar Maqbool Rather—are accused of manipulating local youth into anti-national activities. After extensive surveillance, the trio has been lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025