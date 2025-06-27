Three Arrested Under PSA for Threatening Jammu and Kashmir's Security

Three individuals in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district have been detained under the Public Safety Act, accused of activities threatening the security of the Union Territory, police reported.

The arrests took place in Sopore, where the accused were allegedly maintaining secret communications with terrorist handlers across the border. Despite multiple FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, authorities say they persisted in their covert operations.

The individuals—identified as Irfan Mohiuddin Dar, Mohammad Asif Khan, and Gowhar Maqbool Rather—are accused of manipulating local youth into anti-national activities. After extensive surveillance, the trio has been lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)