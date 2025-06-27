NIA Cracks Down: Key Arrests in Pahalgam Terror Attack Case

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has extended the remand of two accused individuals by 10 days. They were arrested for allegedly aiding Pakistani terrorists in connection with the April Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities.

The NIA, having previously secured a five-day remand, presented the accused — Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar — in court. These arrests mark a significant development in the ongoing investigation of the tragedy.

Authorities have identified the attackers as Pakistani nationals linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. The detainees are accused of providing the terrorists with food, shelter, and logistical support, leading to the targeted killing of tourists, based on religious identity, in one of Kashmir's most shocking incidents.

