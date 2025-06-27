Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down: Key Arrests in Pahalgam Terror Attack Case

Two men have been remanded by a special NIA court for 10 more days for allegedly assisting Pakistani terrorists in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which left 26 dead. The men reportedly provided logistical support, revealing the attackers' affiliations with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:01 IST
NIA Cracks Down: Key Arrests in Pahalgam Terror Attack Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has extended the remand of two accused individuals by 10 days. They were arrested for allegedly aiding Pakistani terrorists in connection with the April Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities.

The NIA, having previously secured a five-day remand, presented the accused — Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar — in court. These arrests mark a significant development in the ongoing investigation of the tragedy.

Authorities have identified the attackers as Pakistani nationals linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. The detainees are accused of providing the terrorists with food, shelter, and logistical support, leading to the targeted killing of tourists, based on religious identity, in one of Kashmir's most shocking incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025