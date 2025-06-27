Left Menu

Constitutional Clash: Opposition Rebukes RSS Call to Alter Preamble

Opposition parties have sharply criticized RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's call to revisit the inclusion of 'socialist' and 'secular' in India's Constitution. They label it as an attack on the Constitution's core principles. The proposed revision has sparked a political firestorm, with accusations of undermining democracy and legal equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:24 IST
Constitutional Clash: Opposition Rebukes RSS Call to Alter Preamble
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political confrontation, several opposition parties have vehemently opposed the RSS's proposal to reassess the inclusion of the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble to the Indian Constitution. This denouncement follows remarks by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who suggested a review of these terms.

Opposition leaders are describing the RSS's suggestion as an orchestrated move to undermine the foundational ideals of the Constitution. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the RSS of aiming to revert to regressive governance models like 'Manusmriti.' The CPI(M) echoed this sentiment, declaring it a calculated attempt to destabilize the republic's core values.

The controversy adds fuel to the ongoing ideological battle, as the opposition contends that the motives behind this proposal are politically charged and threaten the secular and inclusive ethos envisioned by the Constitution's framers like B R Ambedkar. The BJP, however, claims the focus should remain on historical missteps during the Emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025