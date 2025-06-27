Constitutional Clash: Opposition Rebukes RSS Call to Alter Preamble

In a significant political confrontation, several opposition parties have vehemently opposed the RSS's proposal to reassess the inclusion of the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble to the Indian Constitution. This denouncement follows remarks by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who suggested a review of these terms.

Opposition leaders are describing the RSS's suggestion as an orchestrated move to undermine the foundational ideals of the Constitution. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the RSS of aiming to revert to regressive governance models like 'Manusmriti.' The CPI(M) echoed this sentiment, declaring it a calculated attempt to destabilize the republic's core values.

The controversy adds fuel to the ongoing ideological battle, as the opposition contends that the motives behind this proposal are politically charged and threaten the secular and inclusive ethos envisioned by the Constitution's framers like B R Ambedkar. The BJP, however, claims the focus should remain on historical missteps during the Emergency.

