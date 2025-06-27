Constitutional Clash: Opposition Rebukes RSS Call to Alter Preamble
Opposition parties have sharply criticized RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's call to revisit the inclusion of 'socialist' and 'secular' in India's Constitution. They label it as an attack on the Constitution's core principles. The proposed revision has sparked a political firestorm, with accusations of undermining democracy and legal equality.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political confrontation, several opposition parties have vehemently opposed the RSS's proposal to reassess the inclusion of the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble to the Indian Constitution. This denouncement follows remarks by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who suggested a review of these terms.
Opposition leaders are describing the RSS's suggestion as an orchestrated move to undermine the foundational ideals of the Constitution. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the RSS of aiming to revert to regressive governance models like 'Manusmriti.' The CPI(M) echoed this sentiment, declaring it a calculated attempt to destabilize the republic's core values.
The controversy adds fuel to the ongoing ideological battle, as the opposition contends that the motives behind this proposal are politically charged and threaten the secular and inclusive ethos envisioned by the Constitution's framers like B R Ambedkar. The BJP, however, claims the focus should remain on historical missteps during the Emergency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Constitution
- Preamble
- RSS
- Secularism
- Socialism
- Opposition
- Congress
- Democracy
- Ambedkar
- BJP
ALSO READ
Russia's Political Crackdown Intensifies: Opposition Figures Convicted
BJP Accuses Congress and CPI-M of Seeking Votes from Pro-Terror Groups in Nilambur By-Poll
Bengaluru Tragedy: Opposition Demands NHRC Probe into Deadly Stampede
Minister Kiren Rijiju Criticizes Congress Amidst Rising Economic Prosperity
India Faces Diplomatic Hurdles: Congress Calls for Collective Response