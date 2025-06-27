The diplomatic relationship between Germany and Russia has grown tense after accusations made by Russia's foreign ministry, claiming that Berlin is persecuting Russian journalists in Germany. These claims have been firmly refuted by a German foreign ministry official, who emphasizes Germany's commitment to press freedom and the rule of law, contrasting it with Russia's repressive actions against journalists.

Russia has taken its grievances a step further by summoning the German ambassador, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, on Friday. During the two-hour meeting, the Russian foreign ministry underscored their stance, warning that Berlin's alleged systematic harassment of Russian journalists must cease to avoid retaliatory actions from Moscow.

Although details of the meeting remain largely undisclosed, Lambsdorff described the session as 'interesting' and assured that discussions focusing on improving working conditions for correspondents would continue. This dialogue emerges amidst escalating tensions, as both nations navigate the fine line of diplomatic relations and press freedoms.

