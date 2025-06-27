Double Stabbing Tragedy Unfolds in Delhi's Aman Vihar
In Delhi's Aman Vihar, two separate stabbing incidents within just two hours resulted in two deaths, including a minor, and several injuries. An ongoing dispute led to these violent encounters with police launching immediate investigations and arresting suspects. Evidence collection and analysis are in progress.
In a disturbing turn of events, Delhi's Aman Vihar was rocked by two fatal stabbing incidents reported within a span of two hours. According to officials, these incidents have led to the deaths of two individuals, including a minor.
The first attack occurred around 8:31 pm near Shani Bazar Road in Sultanpuri. Police officials noted that a minor lost his life while three others sustained injuries in this brutal assault. Eyewitness accounts reveal that the violence stemmed from an escalating dispute between two groups in the area.
By 10:47 pm, a separate incident was reported from the same locality involving the stabbing of two brothers, resulting in one fatality. Police investigations are in full swing, with forensic teams analyzing the crime scenes and evidence collection ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
