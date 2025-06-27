Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Criticizes Police After Tragic Stampede

Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, voiced strong criticism of the state's police force administration following a tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives near Chinnaswamy Stadium. The event, held to celebrate a cricket victory, revealed significant lapses in timely reporting and crowd management.

During a review meeting with top police officials, Siddaramaiah expressed disappointment over delayed information, which prevented potential cancellations or measures to avoid the tragedy. In response, several senior officials, including the Police Commissioner, were suspended due to their roles in the incident.

Siddaramaiah further addressed concerns over unresolved law and order issues, including delays in prosecuting criminal cases and insufficient actions against hate speech inciting communal violence. He demanded swift and strict legal pursuits against offenders, reiterating that such negligence would not be tolerated.

(With inputs from agencies.)