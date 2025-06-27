N. Chandrababu Naidu Leads AP's Technological Charge Against Crime

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday emphasized the importance of prioritizing law, order, and technology for the state's development. Speaking at the 'AI for AP Police–Hackathon 2025', Naidu asserted his zero-tolerance policy against crime, stating that criminal activities will find no refuge during his tenure.

Naidu recalled his past efforts in tackling organized crime and highlighted current technological initiatives, including geo-tagging and blockchain, as part of enhanced service delivery and disaster management. Encouraging students to innovate, he advocated for a 'smart work' approach over hard work alone.

With plans for a 'quantum valley' involving notable tech giants like IBM, TCS, and L&T, Naidu voiced intentions for Telugu people to lead the global knowledge economy. He stressed the need for agile adoption of AI to maintain Andhra Pradesh's competitive edge in crime prevention and development.

