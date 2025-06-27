Left Menu

N. Chandrababu Naidu Leads AP's Technological Charge Against Crime

At the 'AI for AP Police–Hackathon 2025', Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu emphasized leveraging technology to combat crime and promote development. Highlighting AI's role in governance, Naidu also pledged a tech-driven focus against crimes, particularly those targeting women. He urged innovation among students for a global impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:18 IST
N. Chandrababu Naidu Leads AP's Technological Charge Against Crime
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday emphasized the importance of prioritizing law, order, and technology for the state's development. Speaking at the 'AI for AP Police–Hackathon 2025', Naidu asserted his zero-tolerance policy against crime, stating that criminal activities will find no refuge during his tenure.

Naidu recalled his past efforts in tackling organized crime and highlighted current technological initiatives, including geo-tagging and blockchain, as part of enhanced service delivery and disaster management. Encouraging students to innovate, he advocated for a 'smart work' approach over hard work alone.

With plans for a 'quantum valley' involving notable tech giants like IBM, TCS, and L&T, Naidu voiced intentions for Telugu people to lead the global knowledge economy. He stressed the need for agile adoption of AI to maintain Andhra Pradesh's competitive edge in crime prevention and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Devdiscourse

