Union Minister Calls for Action on Women's Safety in Kolkata Amidst Rising Concerns
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed concern over women's safety in West Bengal after incidents of gang-rape and murder. He urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to enhance women's security. Athawale also commented on other political issues, emphasizing national pride in Hindi and supporting increased reservations for backward classes in Telangana.
In a plea for enhanced women's safety in West Bengal, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale highlighted recent incidents of gang-rape and murder in Kolkata. He urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take decisive measures to protect women and foster a culture of respect.
Athawale also addressed the political climate, challenging Uddhav and Raj Thackeray over their planned protest against perceived Hindi imposition. He defended Hindi as the national language, underscoring his pride in Marathi culture.
During a visit to Telangana, Athawale discussed social welfare with officials and supported the state's move to provide 42% reservations for backward classes, despite potential legislative hurdles. He engaged with BRS MLC K Kavitha to press for federal approval on the reservation bill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
