Union Minister Calls for Action on Women's Safety in Kolkata Amidst Rising Concerns

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed concern over women's safety in West Bengal after incidents of gang-rape and murder. He urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to enhance women's security. Athawale also commented on other political issues, emphasizing national pride in Hindi and supporting increased reservations for backward classes in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a plea for enhanced women's safety in West Bengal, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale highlighted recent incidents of gang-rape and murder in Kolkata. He urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take decisive measures to protect women and foster a culture of respect.

Athawale also addressed the political climate, challenging Uddhav and Raj Thackeray over their planned protest against perceived Hindi imposition. He defended Hindi as the national language, underscoring his pride in Marathi culture.

During a visit to Telangana, Athawale discussed social welfare with officials and supported the state's move to provide 42% reservations for backward classes, despite potential legislative hurdles. He engaged with BRS MLC K Kavitha to press for federal approval on the reservation bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

