CBI Charges Two Indians for Overseas Murders
The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed charge sheets against two Indian nationals for murders allegedly committed in the UAE and Bahrain. Inder Jit Singh is charged for the murder of Rama Lingam Natesan over financial disputes, while Subhash Chander Mahla is charged for killing his employer due to personal grievances.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charge sheets in two murder cases involving Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Officials confirmed the developments on Friday.
In one case, the CBI filed a charge sheet against Inder Jit Singh, who allegedly murdered fellow Indian Rama Lingam Natesan in Abu Dhabi in 2008 over a debt dispute involving international SIM cards. Singh reportedly attacked Natesan with a knife, ultimately leading to his death, according to official statements.
In a separate incident, Subhash Chander Mahla, a driver, faces charges for allegedly killing his employer in Bahrain after reported misconduct. The CBI, acting on requests from both countries, coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, for admissible evidence to launch prosecutions under Indian law.
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin and UAE President Advocate for Peace
Diplomatic Push for Peace: Russia and UAE Urge End to Israel-Iran Hostilities
UK Parliament votes to decriminalise abortion over concerns about prosecutions of some women in England and Wales, reports AP.
UAE Calls for Caution Amid Iran-Israel Tensions
Russia and UAE Urge Diplomatic Resolution in Israel-Iran Conflict