CBI Charges Two Indians for Overseas Murders

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charge sheets in two murder cases involving Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Officials confirmed the developments on Friday.

In one case, the CBI filed a charge sheet against Inder Jit Singh, who allegedly murdered fellow Indian Rama Lingam Natesan in Abu Dhabi in 2008 over a debt dispute involving international SIM cards. Singh reportedly attacked Natesan with a knife, ultimately leading to his death, according to official statements.

In a separate incident, Subhash Chander Mahla, a driver, faces charges for allegedly killing his employer in Bahrain after reported misconduct. The CBI, acting on requests from both countries, coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, for admissible evidence to launch prosecutions under Indian law.