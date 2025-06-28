Top Cop Caught with Corruption Cash

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended Additional Superintendent of Police Jagaram Meena for allegedly possessing Rs 9.35 lakh in bribe money, according to an official statement released today.

The ACB intercepted Meena's vehicle at the Shivdaspura toll post as he was traveling from Jhalawar to Jaipur, unveiling the cash stash during their search. Meena failed to provide a valid explanation for the substantial amount, the statement confirmed.

Further inquiries led to a search of Meena's residence in Kesar Nagar, Jagatpura, where officials uncovered an additional Rs 30 lakh. ACB Director General Dr. Ravi Prakash Meharda noted that the operation followed intelligence reports of Meena's illicit activities. Investigations are continuing.

