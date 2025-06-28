Israel's Strategic Strikes: A Blow to Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

In a significant military operation, Israel delivered a series of strategic airstrikes that targeted senior security officials and nuclear scientists in Iran. The 12-day offensive aimed to cripple Iran's nuclear ambitions by severely damaging its missile production capabilities and air defenses, according to a senior Israeli military official.

Despite retaliatory missile strikes by Iran, its forces managed only limited success in breaching Israeli defenses, leaving most crucial targets unharmed. Decker Eveleth of the CNA Corporation highlighted Iran's inability to produce highly accurate missiles, which further limited the impact of their counterattacks.

Following the ceasefire brokered by the U.S., Israeli officials claimed continued vigilance, with Defense Minister Israel Katz tasking the military with creating plans to maintain air superiority over Iran. The conflict's outcomes may also bolster Israeli efforts against Iran-backed groups like Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

(With inputs from agencies.)