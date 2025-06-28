Left Menu

Delhi: Man kills father over front seat dispute in tempo

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 08:15 IST
Delhi: Man kills father over front seat dispute in tempo
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man allegedly shot dead his father in north Delhi's Timarpur area after being denied the front seat in a tempo that the family had hired to shift to their native place in Uttarakhand, police sources said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Deepak, was arrested from the spot and the gun used in the crime along with 11 live cartridges was recovered, they said.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Thursday near MS Block, Timarpur, where staff patrolling heard a gunshot and rushed to the spot.

''The staff found a man lying in a pool of blood on the pavement while locals were trying to snatch the gun from the accused,'' said the source The victim, identified as 60-year-old Surendra Singh, a retired sub-inspector from the CISF, was rushed to HRH Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The bullet had struck his left cheek, causing multiple pellet injuries to his face, he said.

Initial inquiry revealed that the family was preparing to shift to their native village in Uttarakhand after Surendra Singh's retirement from CISF six months ago.

They hired a tempo and their belongings were being loaded when an argument broke out between Surendra and Deepak over who would sit in the front seat, said the source.

As Surendra insisted on occupying the front seat due to the loaded items, Deepak turned aggressive, fetched his father's licensed gun, and allegedly shot him, police source said.

A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025