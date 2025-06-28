Left Menu

Chouhan Challenges Secularism and Socialism in Constitution Preamble

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan argued against the need for socialism and secularism in India, echoing the RSS call to revisit the Preamble of the Constitution. Recalling the Emergency's impact, he accused Congress of constitutional misuse, urging them to apologize for past actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 28-06-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 08:20 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial statement, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday that socialism and secularism are unnecessary in India. This aligns with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) recent call to reconsider these terms in the country's Constitution.

Chouhan's statement coincides with the 50th-anniversary commemoration of the Emergency, during which the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' were added to the Constitution under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's regime. Chouhan accused Congress of abusing the Constitution, labeling their actions during the Emergency as dictatorial.

The statements have sparked backlash from opposition parties, who argue that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS aim to weaken the nation's democratic fabric. Chouhan responded that India's democratic essence is upheld by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged Congress to apologize for historical errors.

