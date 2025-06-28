Missile Launch Crisis: Yemen's Threat to Israel

The Israeli military announced on Saturday that it had detected a missile launched from Yemen directed at Israeli soil. In response, Israel's aerial defense systems were engaged to counteract the threat.

The missile launch has heightened tensions, causing air raid sirens to blare in multiple areas across Israel. This development has prompted widespread public concern.

Information about the incident was relayed by the Israeli army through the Telegram messaging platform, emphasizing the ongoing security challenges faced by the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)