India: A Unique Constitutional Journey
Vice President Dhankhar remarked that India stands unique as the only country to have amended its constitution's preamble, showcasing its adaptability and evolving democratic principles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President Dhankhar highlighted a distinctive feature of India's constitutional history, noting that its preamble has been amended, a rarity on the global stage.
This adaptability underscores India's evolving democratic principles, distinguishing it from other nations whose constitutional introductions remain unchanged.
The change reflects India's commitment to remain responsive to the needs and aspirations of its citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Immigration Raids: A Test of Democracy Amidst National Unrest
Fiery Debate Ignites Over West Bengal Minorities Commission Amendment Bill
Killing Spree in Minnesota: A Plot Against Democracy
Mutual trust in democracy, rule of law form strong foundation of our ties, PM Modi on India-Cyprus relationship.
Terrorism is inimical to forces that believe in democracy. PM Mod in Croatia.