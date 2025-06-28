Left Menu

India: A Unique Constitutional Journey

Vice President Dhankhar remarked that India stands unique as the only country to have amended its constitution's preamble, showcasing its adaptability and evolving democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:54 IST
Vice President Dhankhar highlighted a distinctive feature of India's constitutional history, noting that its preamble has been amended, a rarity on the global stage.

This adaptability underscores India's evolving democratic principles, distinguishing it from other nations whose constitutional introductions remain unchanged.

The change reflects India's commitment to remain responsive to the needs and aspirations of its citizens.

