Security Guard Arrested in Shocking Kolkata College Rape Case

Police have arrested a security guard at South Calcutta Law College in connection with the rape of a first-year student, escalating the total arrests to four. The crime, carried out on the college premises, reportedly involved an alumnus and two students, who have already been taken into custody.

The arrest took place after police found inconsistencies in the guard's account and his presence captured on CCTV footage on the evening of the incident. Investigators are probing the guard's failure to prevent the crime and his departure from his post.

The crime, alleged to have started after the victim rejected a marriage proposal, has triggered political tensions. Demonstrations have erupted against the ruling Trinamool Congress, with protestors accusing the administration of failing to safeguard women in workplaces and educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)