Campus Safety in Spotlight: Sexual Harassment Allegation at IIT Madras

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly sexually harassing an intern at IIT Madras, police reported on Saturday.

The suspect, an employee at a campus food court, reportedly harassed a 20-year-old intern on June 25, according to authorities. The National Commission for Women intervened, urging a speedy investigation.

Police identified the suspect as Roshan Kumar from Maharashtra. Institute security responded swiftly, apprehending him, and he was subsequently arrested. IIT Madras reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment, emphasizing the safety and well-being of its campus community.

(With inputs from agencies.)