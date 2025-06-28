Left Menu

Campus Safety in Spotlight: Sexual Harassment Allegation at IIT Madras

A 22-year-old man was arrested at IIT Madras for allegedly sexually harassing an intern. The incident occurred on June 25, prompting intervention by the National Commission for Women. IIT Madras reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against such acts, ensuring security and support for the victim.

Updated: 28-06-2025 12:59 IST
Campus Safety in Spotlight: Sexual Harassment Allegation at IIT Madras
A 22-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly sexually harassing an intern at IIT Madras, police reported on Saturday.

The suspect, an employee at a campus food court, reportedly harassed a 20-year-old intern on June 25, according to authorities. The National Commission for Women intervened, urging a speedy investigation.

Police identified the suspect as Roshan Kumar from Maharashtra. Institute security responded swiftly, apprehending him, and he was subsequently arrested. IIT Madras reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment, emphasizing the safety and well-being of its campus community.

