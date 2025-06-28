Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Murder of Religious Preacher in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 50-year-old religious preacher, Sadhvi Sangita Pawar, was murdered in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Her body was discovered with a smashed head in the ashram she resided in. The incident has raised concerns, prompting calls for a swift investigation and arrest of the culprits.

A shocking murder has rocked the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, as a 50-year-old religious preacher, Sadhvi Sangita Pawar, was found dead with her head smashed by an unidentified assailant. The heinous crime was discovered by the priest during his morning routine.

Sadhvi Sangita was residing at the Sadguru Narayangiri Maharaj Kanya Ashram in the Chinchadgaon area. The temple priest, arriving for the daily pooja, found no response from her, only to discover her lifeless body in a pool of blood in a temporary shed.

Preliminary investigations suggest she was attacked while asleep. Authorities noted that the temple lock was broken, prompting a probe into whether theft was involved. Local MLA Ramesh Bornare has labeled the murder as unfortunate and demanded immediate action against the perpetrators.

