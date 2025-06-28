Left Menu

Elderly Doctor Trapped in Cyber Scam Under 'Digital Arrest'

A 70-year-old doctor in Mumbai was defrauded of Rs 3 crore by cybercriminals, believing she was involved in a fictitious money laundering scam. The criminals kept her under 'digital arrest' for eight days, during which she transferred the money. Authorities are investigating and attempting to recover the funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:58 IST
In a shocking case of cybercrime, a 70-year-old doctor in Mumbai lost Rs 3 crore, deceived by criminals posing as law enforcement and telecom officials. The victim was placed under 'digital arrest' for eight days, convinced she was implicated in a fabricated money laundering scandal.

The ordeal began with a call from an individual claiming to be a telecom department official, warning her of a SIM card purchased in her name for illegal activities. Further intimidation came via a bogus Crime Branch officer, escalating the fraud by implicating her in a non-existent criminal investigation.

Manipulated by false documents and a convincing uniformed officer's video call, the doctor transferred the funds out of fear. Upon realizing the deceit, she contacted the cyber police, who are now investigating the matter and working to recover the converted funds and cryptocurrency.

