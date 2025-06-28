Left Menu

Tragic Accident at Aligarh Meat Processing Plant Sparks Investigation

Two workers tragically drowned in a tank filled with animal blood at a meat processing factory in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Amid calls for assistance, both succumbed to the fumes and subsequently drowned. A comprehensive investigation has been initiated to ascertain any lapses by management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:45 IST
Tragic Accident at Aligarh Meat Processing Plant Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident has claimed the lives of two workers at a meat processing factory in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, the workers, Imran and Asif, were cleaning a tank filled with animal blood when they succumbed to fumes, leading to their unfortunate drowning.

The factory, located on the city's outskirts in Talaspur, witnessed this unforeseen disaster when one worker began to feel dizzy. Calling for help while on the tank's stairs, his colleague attempted a rescue, but both fell victim to the lethal environment.

A probe has been ordered following the intervention of local officials and party leaders, with the Pollution Department taking part. Initial findings suggest no immediate senior oversight during the incident, as stated by Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025