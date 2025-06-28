Tragic Accident at Aligarh Meat Processing Plant Sparks Investigation
Two workers tragically drowned in a tank filled with animal blood at a meat processing factory in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Amid calls for assistance, both succumbed to the fumes and subsequently drowned. A comprehensive investigation has been initiated to ascertain any lapses by management.
A tragic accident has claimed the lives of two workers at a meat processing factory in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, the workers, Imran and Asif, were cleaning a tank filled with animal blood when they succumbed to fumes, leading to their unfortunate drowning.
The factory, located on the city's outskirts in Talaspur, witnessed this unforeseen disaster when one worker began to feel dizzy. Calling for help while on the tank's stairs, his colleague attempted a rescue, but both fell victim to the lethal environment.
A probe has been ordered following the intervention of local officials and party leaders, with the Pollution Department taking part. Initial findings suggest no immediate senior oversight during the incident, as stated by Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar.
